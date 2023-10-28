"Allah is swift in reckoning" - Khabib Nurmagomedov rallies support as 'largest open-air prison' Gaza is bombed

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared a message of support to the people living in Gaza and offered his benediction for the victims of violence.

While 'The Eagle' is undoubtedly among the most famous athletes in the world today, he's always maintained that his religious faith and moral principles are more important to him than anything else. Considering that he's been vocal about issues that affect his community in the past, it's unsurprising to see him take a stand for the innocent people caught in the middle of a brutal conflict.

For context, the Israel-Palestine conflict is one of the most protracted in human history, spanning over 75 years. Earlier this month, Hamas attacked Israel, which led to an escalation of violence between both sides. The ongoing hostilities between the two warring sides have attracted global attention, with social media flooded with condemnation of the violence.

In a recent Instagram post, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared his message for the people of Gaza. Urging his fans to pray for those suffering, he wrote:

"At this moment, the largest open-air prison, Gaza, is being bombed. Gaza, all our duas are connected with you. Make dua for our brothers and sisters. Allah is swift in reckoning."

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he wasn't in Islam Makhachev's corner at UFC 294

Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn't a part of Islam Makhachev's corner for the lightweight champion's title rematch against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. However, 'The Eagle' linked up with the team after the event.

While Makhachev was booked to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 294, the Brazilian was forced to pull out less than two weeks before fight night due to injury. Soon after, Volkanovski agreed to replace Oliveira on short notice, and a rematch was booked between the featherweight and lightweight title-holders.

The Dagestani grappling maestro defeated 'The Great' in their previous meeting at UFC 284 via a hard-fought unanimous decision. Given the close nature of their first battle, many wanted to see them run it back. Their second fight at UFC 294 didn't last long, with Makhachev securing a first-round knockout victory.

In an interview after Makhachev's win, Khabib Nurmagomedov addressed his absence from his childhood friend's corner in an Instagram post. He wrote:

"If you guys ask me where have I been? Why wasn’t I in the corner, I already answered this question, I don’t go to fights, I don’t go to the corner, and I completely left everything related to MMA... What our team achieved will forever be in the history of MMA."