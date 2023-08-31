Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is fired up to prove haters wrong and claim her second world title in ONE Championship when she returns at ONE Fight Night 14.

The Phuket Fight Club representative will face Smilla Sundell for the strawweight Muay Thai crown on the September 29 bill, emanating live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

After taking a break to give birth and raise her son, Josue, the divisional queen dismantled Janet Todd in their world title unification bout at ONE Fight Night 8 in March.

Her win proved that she hasn’t lost focus despite a two-and-a-half-year absence. More importantly, it answered the naysayers' belief that she might have lost touch with her career as she took on motherhood.

She plans to do the same when she moves up a weight division at the expense of towering 18-year-old superstar Sundell.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said:

“My biggest motivation is seeing that a lot of people are not believing in me, and I’m going to show them all that nothing is impossible when you work hard.”

Anything is achievable with the right attitude, and if it is anything to go by, the 25-year-old from Fortaleza, Caera, certainly has proved that in her outings under the ONE spotlight.

When she returns next month, Rodrigues will be pumped to take out another world champion inside the circle as she looks to answer the doubters with a dominant performance and claim her second promotional gold.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.