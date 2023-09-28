Allycia Hellen Rodrigues not intimidated by Smilla Sundell’s prodigious skills: “We both want the knockout”

Brazilian Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is not intimidated by Smilla Sundell’s skills and said she is going to be ready when they collide in their all-champion title clash this week.

ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Rodrigues will try to seize Sundell’s strawweight title in their co-headlining battle at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

The 25-year-old Phuket Fight Club standout shared to the South China Morning Post that while she respects what ‘The Hurricane’ has achieved at such a young age of 18, no way is she intimidated by her skills and she will battle it out come fight night.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said:

“I really respect her for achieving the belt at such a young age, I think it’s great. But, you know what, I have the same dream. So that doesn’t intimidate me. I’ve been training with some very high-level people to make sure I can also achieve my goal.”

“We both want the knockout. We both want the same goal. It’s not going to be easy. At the end of the day, we have the same dream. But I came prepared for it.”

Watch the interview below:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues successfully came back from a near three-year hiatus last March by unifying the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title belts with a unanimous decision victory over erstwhile interim world champion Janet Todd of the United States.

She is now looking to make it back-to-back world title conquests when she steps in to compete at ONE Fight Night 14, which will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sweden’s Smilla Sundell, meanwhile, is making her first defense after winning the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in April last year. She edged out Jackie Buntan of the U.S. by unanimous decision to win the gold.

The Fairtex Training Center athlete was in action back in May in a catchweight kickboxing match, beating Milana Bjelogrlic of Serbia by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.