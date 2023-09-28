‘Mom champ’ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues plans to bring home two gold belts to her two-year-old son

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues plans on bringing a brand new belt home to her toddler once ONE Fight Night 14 is in the books.

Already reigning as the promotion’s undisputed atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodrigues will have the opportunity to claim a second ONE world title when she challenges current women’s strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell in a massive co-main event clash inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

With undeniably impressive wins against world champions, including Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will have the opportunity to add another big name to her hit list and take home not one, but two pieces of gold to her son.

“I want my son to know that I love him very much and that he means the world to me.”

Rodrigues said in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

“He’s always going to be my first priority. I cannot wait to be back with him, I miss him a lot. I cannot wait to be with him, hopefully holding the new belt, and we can take some pictures together.”

Watch the full interview below:

Of course, scoring a win over Smilla Sundell will be no easy task. In fact, nobody has been able to accomplish that feat under the ONE Championship banner. With wins over Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan under Muay Thai rules, ‘The Hurricane’ has looked nothing short of impressive. She also handily defeated Milana Bjelogrlic in her kickboxing debut at ONE Friday Fights 18 last May.

And at just 18 years old, there’s no telling how far the Swedish superstar can go.

Will Allycia Hellen Rodrigues claim her second world title this Friday night, or will the teen phenom Smilla Sundell score the biggest win of her career thus far and deny the Brazilian her two-division glory?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.