Allycia Hellen Rodrigues raring to unleash her true abilities against red-hot Cristina Morales: “Show who I really am”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues won’t let anything prevent her from achieving total victory this Friday night.

Rodrigues is set to defend her ONE Championship gold against former ISKA atomweight K-1 world champion Cristina Morales of Spain in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja this Friday, March 8, in Bangkok.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said her focus on preparing for this fight is unparalleled and that there is nothing that will stop her from getting the win and keeping her belt.

The 25-year-old Brazilian said:

“I always focus on my fights, but whenever I defend my belt, that focus is doubled. This time I’m not going to let anything get in my way. Nothing at all. I can’t wait to fight and show who I really am.”

Needless to say, Morales is an opponent that should not be underestimated. Rodrigues has her hands full and will need to be at her absolute best to emerge victorious at the end of the night.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues promises fans they will get her best version: “I’m going to show everything”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is out to remind fans who she is inside the ring. The 25-year-old Brazilian plans to do so with a resounding performance that she believes will end inside the distance.

Rodrigues told ONE Championship:

“I’m going in search of the knockout. I’m going to show everything I couldn’t show in the last fight. You can expect the best from me.”

