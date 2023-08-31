Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vows to clip towering Smilla Sundell’s chin: “It won’t be easy, but it won’t be impossible”

ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues understands she’ll have to change the trajectory of her strikes to dethrone Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14.

Given the massive size discrepancy between the two, the Brazilian ‘mom champ’ knows she must “punch up” to find the chin of the towering ruler of the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai throne.

It’s a tough task indeed for Rodrigues, but she’s quite confident of her ability to adjust.

“Due to Sundell’s height, I know it will be difficult to knock her out. So knocking her out won’t be easy, but it won’t be impossible, either,” she told ONE Championship.

Standing at 5-foot-3 with an impressive athletic physique, Rodrigues is indeed a physical specimen capable of methodical destruction, as we’ve seen in her reign of terror under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The Phuket Fight Club affiliate holds victories over some of the best female strikers in the world, including Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd.

However, her upcoming opponent comes from a different breed who’s already considered a master of “The Art of Eight Limbs” at just 19 years old.

The lanky Smilla Sundell towers over the opposition at 5-foot-8, on top of her pterodactyl-like wingspan.

Plus, she knows how to use her long and limber limbs to their full advantage, assaulting her helpless challengers from a distance where they cannot fight back.

The Swedish superstar used that absurd length to batter Diandra Martin and Milana Bjelogrlić.

If Rodrigues somehow manages to bridge the gap, Sundell’s brilliant use of the clinch will leave her second-guessing.

‘The Hurricane’ dismantled Jackie Buntan in close quarters last year and left her face all battered and bruised.

Don’t miss this David vs. Goliath match-up at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29.

