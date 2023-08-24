Smilla Sundell has a message for young girls around the world: ”You can achieve anything”

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is truly wise beyond her years. The insightful 18-year-old recognizes the incredible opportunity on her hands, as she can influence an entire generation through ONE’s global platform.

As such, ‘The Hurricane’ embraces this responsibility wholeheartedly, as she plans to continue being a role model to women around the world.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Sundell said she wants to lead by example and use her success to uplift others and show them nothing is impossible:

“I want [girls watching] to see me as someone that shows if you work hard, you can achieve anything.”

At first glance, this young timid girl from Sundbyberg, Sweden appears like your prototypical teenager. But once the bell rings, Sundell shapeshifts into a fearsome destroyer of the highest order with her immense talent in “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

The lanky fighter out of Fairtex Gym in Pattaya, Thailand already has 34 career wins including 21 via KO/TKO. Her legend grew further upon joining the world’s largest martial arts organization, where she remains perfect in three bouts against world-class competition.

Sundell turned a lot of heads when she toyed with Diandra Martin and gave Jackie Buntan a nasty beatdown last year. At ONE Friday Fights 18 this past May, the teenage prodigy showed her versatility by dominating Milana Bjelogrlic under kickboxing rules.

‘The Hurricane’ must now weather the storm that’s coming her way, as she defends her 26 pounds of gold against a fellow world champion. Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will be moving up a weight class to challenge Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29.

Don’t miss all the action from Singapore Indoor Stadium, as it airs live in US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.