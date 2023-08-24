Allycia Hellen Rodrigues fixated on taking Smilla Sundell’s world title: “We’re gonna keep that belt”

After making a triumphant return to competition earlier this year, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has her sights set on achieving greatness.

The reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion defended her title for the first time at ONE Fight Night 8 after winning the belt from Stamp Fairtex back in 2020.

Defeating interim queen Janet Todd to prove that she hasn’t lost a step, the Brazilian will now move up a weight class to capitalize on a window of opportunity.

At ONE Fight Night 14, Smilla Sundell was set to defend her strawweight Muay Thai world championship in a rematch with Jackie Buntan.

Unfortunately, Buntan withdrew from the September 29 bill, giving Rodrigues the opportunity to challenge for two-division world championship status.

With her eyes on Sundell’s strawweight belt, the Brazilian is looking to make up for all the lost time in her career by returning with a year to remember.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said she can only see one possible outcome inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Phuket Fight Club athlete said:

“We're gonna keep that belt with us.”

Watch the full interview below:

Rodrigues joins the likes of Stamp Fairtex and Danielle Kelly in representing the very best female martial artists in the world across MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling, all at ONE Fight Night 14.

The entire event on Friday, September 29, will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.