"Almost beat him with one hand" - Fans react as Merab Dvalishvili ranks Umar Nurmagomedov as his easiest fight among top opponents

MMA fans reacted as UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili ranked Umar Nurmagomedov as the easiest fight among his last five bouts. A clip shared by @judobetter995 on X showed ‘The Machine’ ranking his last five opponents from easiest to hardest.

Ad

He placed Nurmagomedov as the easiest, followed by Sean O’Malley, then Henry Cejudo, with Petr Yan at No. 2 and Jose Aldo as the toughest challenge.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

This post sparked reactions from several MMA enthusiasts, who rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Users chimed in with comments like:

“The list makes a lot sense tbh, maybe sean was a little easier than umar tho.”

“Umar almost beat him with one hand, just because Merab show boated abit doesn't mean he won convincingly.”

“He's capping cause he hates Umar, and it's hilarious 🤣.”

Ad

“Owned that dagestani fraud.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @judobetter995 on X]

Dvalishvili successfully defended his bantamweight title against Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 this past January, delivering a strong performance and securing a unanimous decision victory.

Ad

Merab Dvalishvili predicts a bright future for Umar Nurmagomedov after their fight at UFC 311

Leading up to UFC 311, Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov engaged in a heated war of words on social media, which later escalated into an altercation at the pre-fight press conference in December.

However, following Dvalishvili’s successful title defense against Nurmagomedov, the Georgian fighter spoke with Ariel Helwani and praised the Dagestani prospect, predicting a bright future for him:

Ad

"[Nurmagomedov is] a good young fighter and I think he will be now in the top-5. And I'm sure he will continue winning streak and I am sure he will fight for the belt again. And he's young and I'm sure he's humbled now and he will continue good work."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.