"Almost identical to the way Islam Makhachev got caught" - When Arman Tsarukyan's brutal knockout loss had the MMA world looking back

Arman Tsarukyan has become the talk of the town, securing a dominant first-round knockout victory over the No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush.

The 1:04-minute mark saw 'Ahalkalakets' dropping Dariush with a lightning-quick combo, featuring a knee strike to the head followed by a powerful right hand. The Russian then sealed the deal with a barrage of ground strikes, leaving his opponent unconscious.

As the MMA world buzzes about Tsarukyan's impressive win at UFC Austin, an intriguing blast from the past has surfaced a video capturing his first career loss against Alexander Belikh.

The early setback occurred in his second-ever pro-MMA fight in 2012 at the MFP: Cup of the Western Borders event. Notably, this remains the first knockout defeat in Tsarukyan's three career losses so far.

Fans weighed in on his journey, drawing parallels to current lightweight king Islam Makhachev's lone loss against Adriano Martins in 2015.

"Almost identical to the way Islam Makhachev got caught. Now look at them."

"Kinda weird how this look so identical to the way islam got ko’ed against adriano martinis"

Others echoed sentiments of inspiration, noting the transformative journey of fighters overcoming early setbacks. A comment captured the collective sentiment:

"Actually, it’s inspiring to see guys get knocked out early in their career and still go on to be a UFC fighter."

Check out the other comments below:

via. comments section of Alexander Belikh vs. Arman Tzarukyan fight clip

This recent triumph elevates Tsarukyan's fight record to an impressive 21 wins with only three losses, extending his current win streak to three.

Arman Tsarukyan sets sights on lightweight championship fight

In the aftermath of his victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin, Arman Tsarukyan isn't merely reveling in his three-fight win streak. Instead, he's setting his sights on championship gold.

During the post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, the Russian powerhouse expressed his aspirations for a title fight in his next appearance and declared:

"Hopefully, [the] next fight is going to be for the title. If not, [it] doesn't matter, [I'll do] one more fight and [then] the next one, and I'm going to be a champion, trust me guys."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's interview below (01:23 mark):