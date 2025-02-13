"Already stacked af" - Fans hyped up for potential barnburner between atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja, Kana in Japan

ONE Championship already had combat sports fans excited with the reveal of a supremely stacked card at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. Recently, the promotion announced that the March 23 event will have a fifth ONE world title fight.

The world's largest martial arts promotion confirmed on Instagram that ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja will defend the throne against Japanese women's kickboxing icon Kana Morimoto in the undercard of ONE 172.

Check out the post below:

This epic encounter will serve as Phetjeeja's first defense of the throne after ascending to undisputed queen status following a five-round classic with the legendary Janet Todd during their unification bout in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Kana had just earned her first win in ONE this past January at ONE Friday Fights 95 with a stellar unanimous decision outing over Moa Carlsson.

Cognizant of what they both bring to the table, fans shared their thoughts on the main event-caliber world title tilt in the comments section:

"Aint there like 4-5 title fights on this card already lmaoooo stacked af."

"This event is crazy stacked."

"Massive fight card!. @phetjeeja is going to smoke @kana_silverwolf."

"Fight fight fight Phetjeeja ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️"

"Good matchup."

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Kana understands what she must do to dethrone Phetjeeja

During the post-fight interview at ONE Friday Fights 95, ONE commentator Mitch Chilson confirmed that Kana had earned her opportunity to challenge Phetjeeja. In response, 'Krusher Queen' pointed out that going up against 'The Queen' would be no walk in the park. The Team Aftermath affiliate said:

"I know Phetjeeja is very strong. She's a perfect athlete capable of high-level of Muay Thai, kickboxing, and boxing. She's perfect."

ONE 172 will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Fans can purchase tickets via EPlus.

