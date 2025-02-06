“She’s a perfect athlete” - Japanese star Kana admits she must be at her best to dethrone atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja 

32-year-old former K-1 World Grand Prix winner 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto of Japan is coming up on her first opportunity at a world title in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Fresh off an impressive unanimous decision victory over Moa Carlsson at ONE Friday Fights 95, Kana has earned her shot at ONE gold and will be looking to dethrone one of ONE Championship's biggest stars in Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring at ONE Friday Fights 95, Kana shared her thoughts on Phetjeeja and their upcoming clash.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Krusher Queen' said:

"I know Phetjeeja is very strong. She’s a perfect athlete capable of high-level of Muay Thai, kickboxing, and boxing. She’s perfect."

Kana came to ONE Championship riding a wave of momentum that she hopes will translate into world title success. However, Phetjeeja is an absolute beast and not one that will be an easy matchup for her.

Fans won't have to wait to see Kana back in action with the gold on the line.

Kana Morimoto to challenge Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the gold at ONE 172

As previously announced by ONE Championship at a recent press conference and press release, due to Kana Morimoto's recent victory at ONE Friday Fights 95, she will now challenge reigning ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the gold.

The two do battle at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live on Sunday, March 23, from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kana Morimoto's next bout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.