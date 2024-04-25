"Always super exciting and just pure brutal" – Danial Williams thrilled to catch Liam Harrison throwdown on June 7

Veteran British fighter Liam Harrison is set to make his long-awaited return to action in June, and looking forward to it is his fellow ONE Championship athlete, Danial Williams of Australia.

'Hitman' makes his comeback after nearly two years since injuring his knee at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. He will go up against Japanese Katsuki Kitano in a featured bantamweight Muay Thai duel.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams said he looks forward to seeing Harrison in action again. He said the Leeds native is entertaining to watch with his all-out approach to his matches, citing Harrison's first-round TKO victory over Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022.

'Mini T' said:

"We've see in that Muangthai fight, or even all his other fights, it's always super exciting and just pure brutal. That makes him the 'Hitman'."

In the Muangthai fight, Liam Harrison came back from an early knockdown to deal the Thai fighter three knockdowns after to score the impressive opening-round TKO victory.

Meanwhile, ONE 167 marks the return of Harrison since he injured his knee in August 2022 in the first round of his title fight against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama.

ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga is available live and for free on June 7 in U.S. primetime to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

Liam Harrison also set to compete at ONE 168 in the U.S.

Even before he returns to action on June 7 at ONE 167, Liam Harrison's next fight has already been booked for the second half of the year in the United States.

The 38-year-old British Muay Thai legend will go up against fellow veteran fighter Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a catchweight (140 pounds) clash at ONE 168 on Sept. 6 in Denver, Colorado.

It is part of the first of two shows ONE Championship will be organizing in the U.S. this year. The promotion is also to play Atlanta, Georgia, in November.

The scheduled U.S. shows come on the heels of the promotion's first-ever live on-ground event in North America in May last year, which went down in front of a sold-out arena in Broomfield, Colorado.