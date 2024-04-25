“He always puts his body on the line” – Danial Williams fired up for Liam Harrison’s comeback fight at ONE 167

Aussie fight icon and ONE Championship's resident action-man Danial 'Mini T' Williams recently spoke about fellow ONE superstar Liam Harrison's comeback fight at ONE 167 on June 7. 'Hitman' will face fellow legend Katsuki Kitano in a three-round Muay Thai contest.

Liam Harrison has been out of action since undergoing knee surgery over a year ago. Fans and fighters alike are quite excited about his much-awaited return, including Danial Williams, who told Sportskeeda MMA:

“I'm so excited to see him return. He's been one of my favorite fighters for a long time. And yeah he comes to fight and he always puts his body on the line.”

If you want to understand what Williams is talking about, just watch Harrison's bouts with Rodlek PK Saenchai and Muangthai PK Saenchai. Just watching those wars will make you anticipate the next time 'Hitman' laces up the gloves again.

Liam Harrison will be a busy man after scheduled bouts at ONE 167 and ONE 168

ONE Championship confirmed Harrison's comeback bout against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on June 7th, followed by another booking on September to Denver, Colorado at ONE 168. His opponent, Seksan Or Kuwanmuang, is one of the most accomplished Thai fighters in the world today.

The 35-year-old Thai icon is a former Rajadamnern and WBC Muay Thai world champion, with 280 pro bouts. In his first year in ONE Championship alone, 'The Man Who Yields to No One' won eight straight bouts, making him the promotion's winningest fighter that year.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post earlier this year, Liam Harrison expressed his interest to fight the living legend:

“I’ve fought every single legend from this era. I’ve not missed anyone off the list other than him [Seksan] so if I can get him to the list, I’ll be really happy with the resume. And it should be a nice way to bow out if that is my last fight and yeah like I said there's nothing behind it.”

Watch the full interview here:

Presale of tickets for ONE 168: Denver on September 6 is now available at visit.onefc.com/one168-presale.