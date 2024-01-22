“I’ve fought every single legend” – Liam Harrison on his desire to cross off Seksan from his hit list

British ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Liam Harrison recently had an interview with the South China Morning Post to talk about his insights on the sport and his career so far.

'Hitman', who was scheduled to face John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 18 but had to pull out because of an injury, has his sights set on a particular Thai legend he has not faced yet.

He told ONE:

“I’ve fought every single legend from this era. I’ve not missed anyone off the list other than him [Seksan] so if I can get him to the list, I’ll be really happy with the resume. And it should be a nice way to bow out if that is my last fight and yeah like I said there's nothing behind it.”

Seksan is on a 13-fight unbeaten streak and is on an 8-fight winning streak in ONE Championship. Having him face Liam Harrison would be a treat to Muay Thai fans as they're both two of the most exciting fighters on the ONE roster today.

Watch the full interview here:

Liam Harrison believes fellow legend Non-O Hama is "getting old"

In the same interview, Harrison also spoke about the recent back-to-back KO losses of his former opponent, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. Harrison's most recent loss was at the hands of Nong-O, who swiftly finished him with a leg kick that sent him on hiatus for over a year.

However, a year has passed since and Nong-O lost his belt to Jonathan Haggerty last year and then suffered a second straight loss to Nico Carrillo a few months later. Both losses came by way of KO.

On his idol and former foe, Liam Harrison said:

"He's getting old isn’t he? And after the knockout against Haggerty, that’s one of them type of knockouts where you just get a bit old overnight and your reflexes just aren't that good. Your head movement isn't that good and then you just suddenly slow down. I can relate to it because I'm a similar age to him and things start to just get that little bit slower and that's what's happened.”

Harrison, more than anybody, understands the grim realities of fighting at his age. It's from this space that he sees the bleak future for the Thai legend if he decides to keep fighting younger opponents. That's just the reality of it.