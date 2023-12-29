“Has to be in the UK” - Fans already clamoring for world title banger between Jonathan Haggerty, Nico Carrillo

ONE Friday Fights 46 last Friday, Scottish Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo did the unthinkable - survived former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama's leg kicks and then knocked him out after. The entire crowd inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium - a house Nong-O built - was stunned as their favored son was left flatlined on the mat by the 'King of the North'.

After winning the biggest bout of his career, it was a no-brainer that Nico Carrillo would call for a shot at the top - a world title fight against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty:

Needless to say, fans are salivating at the prospect of an England vs. Scotland battle between Haggerty and Carillo:

Comments on the video

@jaser.alsawalha had a spot-on assessment of Carrillo's performance:

"Honestly badass, fighting with one leg barely surviving and on the edge of losing but still pulling through and coming clutch with the elbow. Spectacular fight honestly, can’t wait for him to go against the general 💥🔥."

@leapfrogfighttv, @the_life_steve_and_solo_yyz, @keannusteves93, and @___fm10 all want the bout, if and when it happens, to take place in the UK:

"Huge Fight, Has to be in the Uk 🇬🇧"

"Super fight in the UK. Especially now with One joining Sky Sports"

"Have to do it in the UK tho"

"Got to be fought in the UK plssssss"

Nico Carrillo vs. Nong-O Hama play-by-play

The first round started fast and furious, with former world champion Nong-O Hama using his leg kicks to chop down Nico Carrillo’s lead leg. After three minutes, Carrillo was visibly limping across the ONE Championship ring. When Nong-O saw a possible finish, he immediately pressed the action, but the Scottish striker miraculously somehow survived the round.

Knowing his leg had been compromised, Carrillo knew he had to turn things around. With a bad leg, the 'King of the North' shockingly hurt the Thai legend with punches and forced him back into a corner. Being a veteran fighter with world championship experience, Nong-O showed grit and fought back courageously. Carillo, however, never let up and eventually landed an elbow strike that put Nong-O down for the count.

The referee gave the former world champion a chance to get back up, but he was once again knocked down and out at 1:28 minutes of round two.