FREE FULL FIGHT: Nico Carrillo showcases Scottish strength in complete beatdown of Muangthai

Who defeats the 'The Elbow Zombie' with elbow strikes? Nico Carrillo. The Scottish Muay Thai sensation made a huge statement in ONE Championship this year by stopping Muangthai 'The Elbow Zombie' PK Saenchai, a veteran of nearly 250 fights.

The bout, which happened at ONE Friday Fights 22 last June, was Carillo's second bout in the promotion. Looking to prove himself on the global stage, the Scot made an example out of the legendary Muangthai.

Here's a video of the entire bout:

Nico Carrillo used his length a lot in this fight. His teep kicks and distance management was on point as he never allowed Muangthai to use his finest weapons - his elbows. Instead, he used the Thai legend's strongest weapon against him.

After catching a kick, 'The King of the North' threw Muangthai off balance to land a devastating elbow strike that put the Thai icon down. After miraculously beating the 10-count, 'The Elbow Zombie' proved true to his moniker by withstanding a hellacious amount of punishment from Carillo.

After surviving another standing 8-count, Muangthai went down once again after a piston-like right hand from Nico Carillo and this time, he did not get back up.

Nico Carillo to face Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46

After handily dispatching Muangthai, Nico Carrillo earned the right to face perhaps the toughest opponent of his career so far - former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. At ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, 'The King of the North' will face perhaps the most dominant world champion in ONE Muay Thai history at the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of his bout with the Thai legend, Nico Carrillo expressed his excitement for facing one of his idols:

"The valiant one always wins. Once Upon a time I would sit at the back of school class and watch this guy everyday on my phone, life’s funny like that😊 you see where hard work and dedication gets you. #1 spot up for grabs then I’m coming for gold. See you at the top"

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.