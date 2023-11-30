“Looks like everything he throws hurts” - Nico Carrillo is slicing and dicing in his preparation for Nong-O

ONE Muay Thai rising star Nico Carrillo has a monumental task ahead of him in his third bout in the promotion. At ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, the Scottish striker will face former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama.

Ahead of his clash with the legend, Nico Carrillo was seen going hard on the pads in Thailand in preparation for the fight:

Fans are reacting in various ways in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@fat_fit_fight had the perfect assessment of Carrillo's technique:

"It looks like everything he throws hurts"

@fearless_warrior_100, @ouara.a, and @worlds_okayest_ninja were in praise of Carrillo's pad-work:

"Excellent work done Brother ❤️👊🔥🤲"

"What a flow and then slicing elbows went off 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Dude has some serious reach."

@kevedwardsla has quite a lengthy insight into the Scotsman's potential on the big stage:

"He can 💯 he has probably one the best engines in one championship. We seen in his last fight how fresh he still looked int he later rounds once things for sure it's gonna to be a epic fight @onechampionship let's see both man out on a great show and corn away healthy ❤️"

Nico Carrillo stoked to face one of his idols at ONE Friday Fights 46

Ahead of his bout with Nong-O, Nico Carrillo expressed his excitement for what could be the most important bout of his young career. He did so in an Instagram post:

"The valiant one always wins. Once Upon a time I would sit at the back of school class and watch this guy everyday on my phone, life’s funny like that😊 you see where hard work and dedication gets you. #1 spot up for grabs then I’m coming for gold. See you at the top"

Nico Carrillo made his ONE Friday Fights debut in April of this year, defeating Furkan Karabag via a third-round knockout. Just two months after that, the 25-year-old Scottish sensation returned and pulled off a second-round knockout against Muangthai PK Saenchai - his biggest and most high-profile win to date.

If and when he gets past Nong-O, the 'King of the North' might very well be looking at his first world title shot in ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free on YouTube for North American viewers.