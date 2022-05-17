"I’m going to finish on the ground" - Alyse Anderson calls her shot in Asha Roka bout at ONE 157

Alyse Anderson returns to the octagon for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, and predicts she will finish the “Knockout Queen” of boxing, Asha Roka, by stoppage via knockout or submission.

This will be Anderson’s second appearance with ONE. She is coming off a devastating decision loss against Itsuki Hirata at ONE: Empower. Both Anderson and Roka have something to prove as they look to halt their losing skids and return to the win column.

In an interview with ONE Champsionship, Anderson said:

"Coming off a loss is really hard and that’s just motivated me this whole camp to keep putting in work because I cannot imagine myself going 0-2 [in ONE]. I feel like I’m going to finish on the ground. I don’t know what round, but either a TKO from a grappling exchange or a submission.”

The reasoning behind Alyse Anderson’s confident prediction can be credited to Asha Roka’s inactivity from MMA in the last two years. Both fighters were originally scheduled to fight at ONE: X this past March, but the bout was canceled due to an unforeseen injury on Roka’s part.

However, the "Knockout Queen" Roka, whose record stands at 4-2-0, is no stranger to the ground, having had a couple of submission wins earlier in her MMA career.

Alyse Anderson and American Top Team

Despite the setbacks, Alyse Anderson is hungry and more determined than ever to improve her professional record of 5-2-0, as she is prepared to train with the best to defeat Asha Roka.

Anderson will look towards the renowned American Top Team (ATT) gym in Coconut Creek, Florida, to upgrade her skills and give her the challenges she needs:

"The best thing about [training at] ATT is there are so many girl partners that are always trying to take your head off. So being used to that at a high-level gym makes me more confident and not really too nervous about all the things that she [Roka] brings to the table in our fight.”

Anderson made her decision to train with ATT last month and hasn’t looked back ever since.The elite gym is known for producing world-class fighters such as former UFC champions Dustin Poirier, Amanda Nunes, and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

