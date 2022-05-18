"Hoping I can race a couple of races" - Alyse Anderson on her dirt-biking hobby 

Alyse Anderson is looking forward to spending time with her dirt bikes once her fight in Singapore is over.

‘Lil Savage’ is set to make her return to the circle at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on Friday, May 20. She will be facing a fierce striker in Asha Roka of India.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anderson revealed that spending time engaged in her hobby outside fighting will be her primary goal when she gets done with business in the circle.

Alyse Anderson said:

“When I go home to Michigan, I have all my dirt bikes there and I’m hoping that I can race a couple [of] races in between. From Singapore, I’m flying back to Michigan instead of my apartment here so that I can hopefully take like two weeks and just hang out in Michigan and ride my dirt bikes there while it’s actually nice in Michigan, before it gets cold and snows again.”

The 27-year-old raced competitively as a teenager but had to stop when she began playing soccer in college. Since then, riding bikes has become a hobby for her.

While she has experience in competitive racing and soccer, the American stopped short of thinking about a professional career in either of them if she wasn't fighting.

“I’m not good enough in either [soccer or dirt bike racing] to go pro, but I probably at least would have finished out playing college soccer for the four years instead of quitting [and] then going back to school. I will always ride dirt bikes with my buddies because they’re all really good, and they’re pros. I don’t care that I’m the one that they just drag me to the track and they all cheer me on even though they like go laps around me,” she said.

Alyse Anderson faces a similarly-built Asha Roka

At ONE 157, Alyse Anderson faces a fighter who is cut from the same cloth in Asha Roka.

Like Anderson, Roka also played ball sports prior to pursuing her career in martial arts. She competed as a basketball player in a sports academy in her youth before switching to boxing at age 11.

Roka also enjoys the outdoors as much as Anderson. However, while the American has her dirt bikes, Roka prefers trekking and camping in the mountains.

Finally, they both possess knockout power. Roka earned the nickname ‘Knockout Queen’ because of her knack for finishing opponents, while Alyse Anderson won two of her first three professional MMA bouts via knockout.

They will test their power against each other on May 20, when they stand opposite each other at ONE 157.

