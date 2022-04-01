Alyse Anderson gets big air on her dirt bike in an Instagram post

ONE Championship atomweight Alyse Anderson may have earned her fighting nickname ‘Lil’ Savage’ for her fierce demeanor in the cage, but she’s also a bit of a savage on her bike.

The 27-year-old has been riding dirt bikes since she was nine years old and it continues to be her hobby when she’s not competing.

On Instagram, Anderson shared a photo of her getting big air on her dirt bike. The caption reads:

“I think I need to bring my bikes down to Florida can’t wait to ride again 🤘🏽 @sevenmx_”

A calm, peaceful life is not on the cards for Anderson. Apart from fighting and dirt bikes, she has also worked as an emergency medical technician since the global pandemic broke out.

The American fighter previously shared with Sportskeeda that she suffers from social anxiety and that putting herself in "gangsta mode” helps her overcome it. High-adrenaline situations put her mindset in this mode, which is why she chooses to keep these activities in her life.

Alyse Anderson is raring to get back into action

Alyse Anderson made her ONE Championship debut in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship in September 2021.

She pushed then-undefeated Japanese warrior Itsuki Hirata to three rounds but couldn’t get the win on the judges’ scorecards. It was only the second loss of her professional career.

Prior to entering ONE Championship, Anderson was tearing through the competition in the amateur circuit, going undefeated in six bouts from 2013 to 2015. She carried her success to the pro ranks, winning her first three bouts.

In 2017, she absorbed a split-decision loss that put a blemish on her record but quickly bounced back with back-to-back wins that ultimately led to her ONE Championship debut.

Alyse Anderson was expected to return to the circle at ONE X against Asha Roka, another exciting young prospect in the stacked atomweight division.

Unfortunately, Roka suffered a nasty cut that required stitches a couple of weeks before the event. She also suffered from an illness leading up to fight night. While 'Knockout Queen' has since recovered and is doing well, their fight was pulled from the blockbuster card.

With both fighters ready to compete, there's a chance that we could still see their matchup happening in the very near future.

