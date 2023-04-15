Alyse Anderson eagerly anticipating Stamp Fairtex battle at ONE Fight Night 10

Alyse Anderson is honored to have the opportunity to face someone as decorated as Stamp Fairtex.

On May 5, ‘Lil Savage’ will step inside the Circle for the biggest opportunity of her combat sports career when she meets former ONE two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex. The two atomweights will clash in a high-stakes mixed martial arts bout with major title implications.

Before heading to the 1stBank Center in Colorado, Alyse Anderson sat down with ONE Championship to discuss her opponent and what an honor it is to compete against one of the best female strikers in the world.

“I'm super honored to fight her because of her level of kickboxing and where she has made it so far in the sport,” Anderson said.

‘Lil Savage’ will go into the contest, coming off an impressive come-from-behind victory against Asha Roka last May. Scoring a first-round triangle choke submission, Alyse Anderson showed that she is extremely skilled on the ground. She will look to put those skills to work against Stamp Fairtex, a fighter who has been known to struggle on the mat from time to time.

Of course, Stamp Fairtex will look to keep things standing, putting her world-class striking skills to work on her way to a 10th mixed martial arts victory. As the No. 1 ranked atomweight contender, a statement victory over ‘Lil Savage’ will likely put her in pole position for another opportunity to become the women’s atomweight world champion, thus finally achieving her goal of becoming ONE's first-ever three-sport world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes