"I can stay pretty active" - Alyse Anderson on the depth of the ONE Championship atomweight division

Alyse Anderson (right) [Photo Credit: Combat Press]
Timothy Wheaton
Timothy Wheaton
Modified May 19, 2022 08:07 PM IST
Alyse Anderson is part of the competitive women's atomweight division in ONE Championship. On May 20 at ONE 157, she will face India's Asha Roka.

After this fight, the American could have quite a few options for her next trip to the circle. She will likely be able to compete at least once more this year as some atomweights do not have a fight booked. Her potential opponents include names such as Mei Yamaguchi, Jihin Radzuan, and Ritu Phogat.

Speaking to Dylan Bowker for Sportskeeda MMA, Anderson said:

"I feel like I can stay pretty active more than in Invicta because it was pretty hard to find 105ers here. Because there's so many in from different parts of the world with ONE."

However, 'Lil' Savage' also reaffirmed that while there are many future options, she is focused on her next opponent:

"I feel like I can fight more than this year but I'm trying as hard as I can like just to keep focusing on next weekend and just not look past this fight."

Catch the interview below:

youtube-cover

Both Alyse Anderson and Asha Roka are coming off losses. They will be fighting to climb the ranks in the competitive atomweight division.

Alyse Anderson locks on her target 🎯"Lil' Savage" FACES OFF with Asha Roka on 20 May at #ONE157!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/Ir59ccUcfi

Alyse Anderson vs. Asha Roka at ONE 157

Alyse Anderson has a grappling base and holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She has trained alongside Olympic medalist and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey.

The 27-year-old Michigan native has previously commented on how nervous she used to get before fights and the advice that Rousey gave her. Anderson told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"Ronda Rousey actually once told me that she wishes that she could replicate those feelings in her sparring sessions because she thinks that's the best way to prepare for a fight... So that was a piece of advice that always stuck with me."
Alyse Anderson squeezes tight on the flying arm triangle and makes a big statement! #InvictaFC30 #UFCFIGHTPASS https://t.co/lUaL0eYyJ1

Her opponent on Friday is 'Knockout Queen' Asha Roka. She comes from a boxing background and has experience competing in both the amateur and professional circuits.

Roka earned her moniker because of the mere nine seconds it took to win her MMA debut. In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

“That was the first fight in my professional career. At that time, you are full of passion and want to win at any cost. I didn’t have any idea that this game was so technical.”

Watch Roka's nine-second KO below:

youtube-cover

Edited by Aziel Karthak
