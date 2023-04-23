Alyse Anderson is ready to bring the fight to Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 10

American rising star Alyse Anderson says she’s ready to derail MMA favorite Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Michigan-born athlete is currently honing her craft for a chance to beat the No. 1-ranked atomweight in the organization. As such, she has taken every measure in the book to train with the best athletes in the game to level up.

This week, ONE Championship released a promotional reel to showcase her sleek submission skills and fiery personality that has all the fans hyped up with anticipation.

Here’s what some of them have said:

@worldwiidewebb:

"Oooo ok ok I’m liking this"

@gforce373:

"Few more weeks can’t wait!! You got this"

@sergei.4745:

"It’s our Chicago and Michigan girl 💪🔥lets go champ 🤛🤛🤛🤛"

@jesse.lacross:

"Very tough and pretty looks like she can throw hands well and grapple well going to be one hell of a fight. Goodluck to you both because I like you both"

Check out the promo clip below:

As far as Alyse Anderson has progressed in ONE Championship, she’s always going out of her way to prove that she belongs in the top five.

Even after witnessing her crazy submission over Asha Roka last May, some MMA critics believe she still hasn’t found her place amongst the atomweight elites like Stamp Fairtex, Ham Seo Hee, and world champion Angela Lee.

However, 'Lil’ Savage' is prepared to prove naysayers wrong at ONE Fight Night 10. Taking into account that she’s already fought in the US, her experience competing in front of her home crowd gives her an advantage, which could increase her chances of success.

In conclusion, Anderson is just a bag full of surprises. It would be a big mistake on Stamp Fairtex's part to underestimate her opponent’s strengths on May 5.

Watch ONE Fight Night 10 go down in a couple of weeks at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. North American audiences in Canada and the US can catch all the live action for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes