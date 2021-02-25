Alyse Anderson set to make ONE Championship debut in much anticipated eight-woman atomweight grand prix

ONE Championship is all set to conduct a women's atomweight grand prix. The CEO of ONE Championship, Chatri Stiyodtong took to Twitter to announce the event.

BREAKING NEWS: The ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix kicks off May 28! The ultimate winner will earn the right to face off against current ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee in November of this year for all of the marbles. Stay tuned for the tournament brackets! pic.twitter.com/PqJIHsj4l0 — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) February 24, 2021

Amongst the eight participants in the grand prix will be USA's Alyse Anderson. 'Lil Savage' has been an active professional mixed martial artist since 2015. However, her entry into the world of combat sports took place in 2013 as an amateur.

Alyse Anderson began her amateur career under the Total Warrior Combat banner. From March 2013 to June 2015, Anderson gathered six victories in her amateur career, five of which were round-one finishes.

Alyse Anderson turned pro in 2015. Her first professional fight took place at TWC 28- Townsend vs Lozano against Chrissie Daniels. She carried her knack for round one finishes into her professional career as well, beating Chrissie Daniels via knockout in the last minute of the first round.

Alyse Anderson then picked up two more wins at TWC before making the shift to Invicta Fighting Championship. However, her Invicta FC debut was not as fruitful as Alyse Anderson would have hoped.

Anderson faced Shino VanHoose at Invicta FC 25 - Kunitskaya vs. Pa'aluhi. The bout ended in a split decision victory in favor of Shino VanHoose, handing Alyse Anderson her first loss in MMA.

Nevertheless, Anderson bounced back picked up two victories back-to-back. Her last fight took place in August of 2019. Anderson will now make her debut for ONE Championship in 2021.

Alyse Anderson squeezes tight on the flying arm triangle and makes a big statement! #InvictaFC30 #UFCFIGHTPASS pic.twitter.com/lUaL0eYyJ1 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 22, 2018

Who are the other fighters participating in ONE Championship's atomweight grand prix?

The ONE Championship atomweight grand prix consists of 8 contestants. The fighter who is ultimately able to climb to the top of the mountain will challenge current ONE Championship atomweight champion Angela Lee, who has held the title since 2016. Despite her unsuccessful tenure at strawweight, Angela Lee has thwarted every fighter who posed a threat to her atomweight throne.

Indian mixed martial artist Ritu Phogat will be one of the contestants in the grand prix. Phogat has had a very successful career in professional combat sports. She won a gold medal in wrestling at the 2016 Commonwealth Games. Moreover, she stands undefeated in her professional MMA career with a 4-0 record. Phogat began competing in ONE Championship in 2019.

Other contestants in the grand prix include Stamp Fairtex (5-1), Itsuki Hirata (7-0), Ritu Phogat (4-0), Meng Bo (17-5), Alyona Rassohyna (13-4), Seo Hee Ham (23-8) and Denice Zamboanga (8-0).