Alyse Anderson wants to avenge debut defeat to Itsuki Hirata

American fireball Alyse Anderson wants another shot at fellow atomweight fighter Itsuki Hirata of Japan, who spoiled her ONE Championship debut in September 2021 with a unanimous decision victory over her.

In hindsight, Alyse Anderson felt she had the wrong strategy of making it a grappling match instead of a striking battle. When she realized it and made the necessary adjustments, it was just too late.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the American Top Team fighter said she is hoping to face off again with 'Android 18’ in the near future:

“I regret not turning my striking on with Itsuki in those first few rounds, and hopefully, I can meet her again. Itsuki has world-class judo, and my game plan going in there should have been to strike, but it went to grappling. That was a mistake going into the fight, and the adjustments I made were too late. When I did start striking, it was just too late.”

As she awaits a possible rematch with Hirata, Alyse Anderson is focused on her next fight against former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex next month.

The two will clash in an atomweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States.

Alyse Anderson, who is coming off her first ONE win in May last year, sees her match with Stamp Fairtex as a big opportunity to further advance her young career.

Stamp, meanwhile, seeks to strengthen her hold on the No.1 ranking in the division and bid once again for the ONE atomweight world title.

ONE Fight Night 10 is the promotion’s first live on-ground event in the U.S., which will take place at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes