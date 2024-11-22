"Am I on the list?" - Josh Brolin recalls how Jeffrey Epstein's list gave him a scare on Joe Rogan's podcast

During his recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, MCU's Josh Brolin opened up about a hilarious scare he had over the infamous Jeffrey Epstein list.

The release of previously sealed documents about the Epstein trial earlier this year sent many an A-list Hollywood celebrity into a whirlwind of controversy. Hilariously enough, Brolin who was confident that he had not done any misdeeds to gain infamy to be on the list, apparently got a heads-up from a friend nonetheless.

During episode #2232 on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Thanos actor said that his friend was convinced that he knew the people who were named in the declassified documents. He said:

"There was one guy that I used to work out with in Venice and... he called me and he was like, 'Hey man the list is coming out,' and I go. 'What list?' and he was like, 'You know, the list', and I go, 'Am I on the list?', and he goes, 'No, you're clean, you're good, but I know you know who's on the list.'"

The 56-year-old then went on to elaborate on the fallacies people had about Hollywood stars, saying:

"Why are you under the impression that everybody in Hollywood lives under the same roof? Like we all live in the same apartment complex."

Check out Josh Brolin and Joe Rogan talk about the Jeffrey Epstein list below (6:30):

For context, Epstein is a late American financier who took his life in 2019, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. He was known to have ties with many of the global elite.

Josh Brolin tells Joe Rogan about Jon Jones ignoring him

Josh Brolin is a massive combat sports fan. Interestingly, however, the popular actor was given a cold shoulder by Jon Jones when they happened to meet each other during a flight.

Talking to Joe Rogan on the podcast, Brolin explained how despite being ignored by 'Bones', he couldn't contain his fan moment:

"I looked at him when I met him on a plane and he really didn't give me the time of day, but I was like I'm a huge fan and I don't say that often to a lot of people. Special fighter though."

Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. He was most recently seen in a third-round TKO win over former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Watch Jon Jones finish Stipe Miocic below:

Expand Tweet

