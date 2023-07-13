Amanda Alequin reveals some special submissions she’s been working on for Tammi Musumeci

Currently down 0-2 in her head-to-head match-ups with Tammi Musumeci, ONE newcomer Amanda Alequin teased some new tricks up her sleeve.

‘Tubby’ will be making her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video on July 14 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok against a friendly rival she knows all too well.

The pair of grappling savants are quite familiar with each other’s style, having been training partners and adversaries during their years in the unforgiving BJJ circuit.

Alequin, though, promises she evolved immensely since their last meeting, and will be looking to submit the ultra-tough Musumeci this Friday.

The Ecuadorian-American shared during her pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

"[I've been training on] a lot of chokes, a lot of guard passes into D'arces, guillotine, the ninja chokes. I'm a big fan of foot locks, if you know me and follow me, I love playing footsies."

She continued:

“A lot of leg locks, but for sure, a lot of chokes. But then there's a lot of working top, passing, hitting D'arces and guillotine."

Watch ‘Tubby’s full SCMP interview in its entirety below:

By the looks of it, Alequin is prepared to attack on all fronts in a bid to get that elusive win over Musumeci. ‘Tubby’ will definitely have a tall order in front of her, as the IBJJF No-Gi World Champion also improved greatly since their last encounter.

Plus, Musumeci already got a taste of what fighting under the bright lights of ONE Championship is like, emerging victorious in her debut against Bianca Basilio last March.

Will Musumeci continue her dominance over Alequin? Or will ‘Tubby’ finally get one back?

Let’s find out at ONE Fight Night 12, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes