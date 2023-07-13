Amanda Alequin says Danielle Kelly is ghosting her: “I’ve written to her before, she’s not said anything”

Ecuadorian-American grappler ‘Tubby’ Amanda Alequin has yet to make her ONE Championship debut. But, she is already digging her heels into a ton of potential matchups.

Most recently, Alequin revealed calling out ONE Championship atomweight grappling superstar Danielle Kelly to a match, claiming that she has sent private messages to the 27-year-old.

However, ‘Tubby’ says she has not gotten a response from Kelly, going so far as to suggest that she may be avoiding her.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Alequin doubled down on her willingness to face Kelly on the mats and again issued her challenge.

‘Tubby’ said:

“I've written to her before, she's not said anything. So I want to let her know that I'm here waiting. She wants a match? I'm ready for her." [4:30 onwards]

An Alequin vs. Kelly grappling showcase would be an absolute dream for fans of ‘the gentle art’. And it will no doubt be an extremely high-level and technical affair.

But before Alequin can even think about a matchup with Kelly, she has to take care of business against a very dangerous opponent in her own right – Tammi Musumeci.

Tammi Musumeci is the sister of reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. She is considered one of the most talented female grapplers in the world today.

Alequin and Musumeci lock horns at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, July 14th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

