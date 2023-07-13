Amanda Alequin wants to challenge Danielle Kelly for inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title

Amanda Alequin is working on a plan for her next assignment in ONE Championship, and it involves a certain golden belt and a move to a different division.

The Ecuadorian-American athlete is set to debut on the global stage of the promotion versus Tammi Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 12, more than ready to impress and kickstart her tenure with a bang.

Though her primary focus will be on her assignment inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, July 14, the 28-year-old sees herself dropping to atomweight to collide against the discipline’s biggest female superstar, Danielle Kelly.

The Silver Fox BJJ representative has gathered two successive wins in the promotion against Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura to position herself as a favorite to contest for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title.

Understandably, talk of a possible golden strap in the atomweight division has Amanda Alequin excited, and she wouldn’t hesitate to make the move should it be realized.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, ‘Tubby’ shared:

“Right now, I'm focused on this match. But after, I'm definitely looking to call her [Danielle Kelly] out. I want a title match.”

Watch the full interview below:

The Professor Marcio Cruz Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, however, will only get her mind focused on that hypothetical contest after she passes her next test with flying colors.

After all, Musumeci has a lot of tricks in her bag to present Amanda Alequin all sorts of problems when they square off at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, July 14.

The entire card will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes