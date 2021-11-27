When is Amanda Nunes' next fight? 

Current UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will next square off against Julianna Pena at UFC 269 on December 11 in Las Vegas.

She will defend her bantamweight belt against No.4 contender Pena inside the T-Mobile Arena during the night's co-main event. Meanwhile, a lightweight championship encounter between titleholder Charles Oliveira and No.1-ranked Dustin Poirier will serve as the main event.

Here is the official UFC 269 poster that was released earlier this month (Note - Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal bout has been canceled):

The clash with 'The Venezuelan Vixen' will be Nunes' fifth title defense at 135. If she wins in two weeks' time, 'Lioness' will tie Ronda Rousey as the champion with the most successful defenses in the women's bantamweight division.

Amanda Nunes holds a 21-4 MMA win-loss record so far and has won her last 12 fights, the fourth-best winning streak in UFC history. She has finished a whopping 17 of her 21 MMA career victories so far.

Amanda Nunes is the first UFC fighter to accomplish this amazing feat

Amanda Nunes is widely considered the greatest women's mixed martial artist of all time by many pundits and fans.

With a unanimous decision win over Felicia Spencer in a women's featherweight championship clash at UFC 250 in June 2020, she became the first fighter in UFC history to defend titles in two different divisions while holding both belts simultaneously.

Amanda Nunes has defeated every single Champion in the history of the Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight division.



Not only did she defeat them. She's finished all of them. She's also defeated the current Women's Flyweight Champion. Twice.

Amanda Nunes has also achieved the fourth longest title reign in UFC history, having spent 1966 days as the women's bantamweight champion. She is only behind legends and former titleholders like Georges St-Pierre (2064), Demetrious Johnson (2142) and Anderson Silva (2457) on the list.

Nunes has defeated every single former champ in the UFC women’s 135-pound and 145-pound weight classes. She has triumphed over all the Bellator women's featherweight champions till date as well.

The 33-year-old Brazilian superstar's last loss came against Cat Zingano at UFC 178 way back in September 2014.

