Amanda Nunes reacts to Taila Santos' first-round win on PFL debut over Ilara Joanne

Former UFC women's bantamweight kingpin Amanda Nunes has given her reaction to fellow compatriot Taila Santos after her successful Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut.

Last month, it was announced that the PFL had signed Santos following the conclusion of her UFC contract. The news came as a surprise to fans, as Santos had previously gone toe-to-toe with Valentina Shevchenko for the women's flyweight title, controversially coming up short via split-decision.

Santos then faced Erin Blanchfield in 2023 in what proved to be her last fight in the promotion, losing via unanimous decision.

Santos then made her debut in her new organization this weekend in the first PFL event of the season. She entered the $1 million women's flyweight tournament and faced Ilara Joanne.

Santos then wasted no time in showcasing her talent and won the fight via rear-naked choke in the first round.

Watch the finish here:

Spotted in the comments was the now retired Amanda Nunes, who was full of nothing but praise for her compatriot. 'The Lioness' wrote:

"👏👏👏👏👏👏"

Amanda Nunes' comment

Santos is now considered by fans to be the favorite for the tournament, as many believe she has already faced tougher competition in the UFC. The 30-year-old is also expected to make a quick turnaround between bouts, and will likely feature at the next PFL season as she looks to progress through the tournament.

Kayla Harrison wants to face Amanda Nunes in the UFC

Kayla Harrison has expressed an interest in potentially facing Amanda Nunes in the UFC.

Harrison is currently preparing to make her promotional debut at UFC 300 on April 13, where she will face former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Prior to signing with the UFC, Harrison had repeatedly stated that she had hoped to face Nunes in the future, before the Brazilian announced her retirement from MMA.

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Harrison provided some details on her interest in facing 'The Lioness'. According to the former PFL star, should Nunes return to the octagon, Harrison would love to be the one to welcome her back to the octagon. She said:

"I'm not focused on fighting Amanda right now. I'm focused on fighting Holly Holm on April 13 at UFC 300, but of course, I would love the opportunity to step inside the cage with her and throw down. It's not personal; it's just business, but right now my focus is on Holly."

Catch Kayla Harrison's comments regarding Amanda Nunes below (1:30):

