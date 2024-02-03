"It's not personal, just business" - Kayla Harrison claims she "would love to" fight Amanda Nunes in the UFC

Kayla Harrison recently expressed her eagerness to compete against Amanda Nunes in the UFC.

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka has signed an exclusive contract and is set to face Holly Holm in a bantamweight matchup. Harrison's highly-anticipated debut is scheduled to take place at the historic UFC 300 pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 13.

Harrison's entrance into the biggest MMA organization could potentially set the stage for her to achieve her long-awaited matchup with the former two-division UFC champion, Nunes.

During a recent interview with combat sports journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Harrison was asked about her interest in fighting 'The Lioness'. The former PFL women's lightweight champion replied that her current priority is facing Holm. However, she outright refrained from dismissing the possibility of a future matchup with her former training partner at American Top Team:

"I'm not focused on fighting Amanda right now. I'm focused on fighting Holly Holm on April 13 at UFC 300, but of course, I would love the opportunity to step inside the cage with her and throw down. It's not personal; it's just business, but right now my focus is on Holly."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below (1:30):

Harrison and Nunes have a significant shared history, with both expressing a desire to compete against each other. However, challenges stemming from cross-promotional issues have thus far hindered the actualization of this intriguing matchup.

The Brazilian retired from professional fighting after defending her 135-pound title against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in June 2023.

However, during her attendance at UFC 297 on Jan. 20, 'The Lioness' hinted that she still carries the spirit of a champion when asked about the possibility of stepping back into the octagon, indicating the potential for a comeback.

Miesha Tate questions Kayla Harrison's ability to make the bantamweight limit for her UFC 300 bout

Following the announcement of the Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison fight last month, the MMA community raised doubts about Harrison's ability to make the bantamweight limit. Miesha Tate also echoed similar concerns.

During her recent appearance on the SiriusXM Fight Nation podcast, 'Cupcake' said:

"When I saw that it was at 135 [pounds], I was shocked. Kayla Harrison begged for a 155-pound division at PFL, and she got it, and I think she has been great there. But I know she made 145 pounds before, and I think it was tough for her."

She added:

"I think 135 is going to really suck the life out of her and it's not the best move. I guess I'm speaking from my personal experience."

Check out Miesha Tate's comments below:

For her octagon debut at UFC 300, Harrison would need to meet the 136-pound weight limit, a weight class she has never competed in. Per Dana White, she has done a successful test weight cut, which bodes well for her promotional debut.