"She hasn't truly been challenged" - UFC champion Raquel Pennington claims Kayla Harrison will be "exposed" at UFC 300

Raquel Pennington recently suggested that Kayla Harrison's highly anticipated debut at UFC 300 could lay bare her vulnerabilities.

Last week, UFC CEO Dana White announced that the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka has inked an exclusive deal and is scheduled to face Holly Holm in a bantamweight showdown. The fight is slated for April 13 on the organization's monumental card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Harrison would have to meet the 136-pound weight limit for her octagon debut at UFC 300, marking a notable 20-pound drop from her time as a two-time PFL women's lightweight champion. During a recent interview on Sirius XM's Unlocking the Cage, Pennington expressed her curiosity regarding how Harrison's first weight cut to 136 pounds would affect her:

"I was wondering if she was ever going to sign with the UFC. There’s been a lot of talk throughout the years, but she’s been successful in PFL. My biggest question, honestly, is how is she going to make the weight? She’s a very dense chick. There’s no denying that."

The newly crowned UFC women's bantamweight champion also questioned Harrison's ability to compete against top-tier competitors in the UFC:

"I feel like, as far as coming into the UFC, a lot of athletes haven’t truly been challenged, and I feel like she hasn’t truly been challenged in the PFL. To now come in and have this platform, that’s going to give her a run for her money for sure. She has a huge hype following her, but I think she’s going to be exposed a little bit. First and foremost, the hardest part of this is making the weight."

Harrison secured a unanimous decision win in her last fight against Aspen Ladd at the PFL world championship in November 2023. She currently boasts a professional MMA record of 16-1.

Miesha Tate raises concerns about Kayla Harrison's bantamweight debut at UFC 300

After the Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison fight was announced, the MMA community expressed concerns about Harrison's ability to meet the bantamweight limit. Miesha Tate also shares a similar perspective on the matter.

During her recent appearance on the SiriusXM Fight Nation podcast, 'Cupcake' stated:

"When I saw that it was at 135 [pounds], I was shocked. Kayla Harrison begged for a 155-pound division at PFL, and she got it, and I think she has been great there. But I know she made 145 pounds before, and I think it was tough for her."

She added:

"I think 135 is going to really suck the life out of her and it's not the best move. I guess I'm speaking from my personal experience."

