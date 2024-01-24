Kayla Harrison record: Who is the only fighter to defeat UFC's latest signing?

Kayla Harrison is a 33-year-old American professional MMA fighter who is set to compete against former women's bantamweight champion, Holly Holm in her UFC debut. The two will square off at UFC 300, which goes down on April 13, 2023 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Ohio native secured a unanimous decision victory in her last bout against UFC veteran Aspen Ladd at the 2023 PFL World Championship last November.

Harrison has committed her entire MMA career to the PFL, mainly in the lightweight division, and has proven herself to be one of the best female fighters on the planet. Her stellar achievements extend beyond the cage, as she is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo.

Harrison experienced her sole MMA defeat at the PFL World Championship in November 2022 against Larissa Pacheco. Harrison was expected to triumph over Pacheco as she had already defeated her twice, once in 2019 and again in 2020. However, the Brazilian orchestrated one of the most significant upsets in women's MMA history by securing a unanimous decision win over Harrison. The loss to Pacheco remains Harrison's only loss in professional MMA.

Harrison made her professional MMA debut in June 2018 under the PFL banner and currently boasts a career record of 16-1.

When Kayla Harrison reflected on her first MMA loss

Kayla Harrison experienced her first career loss when she came up short again st Larissa Pacheco during the lightweight tournament final at the 2022 PFL Championships.

The trilogy fight swung both ways during the five-round battle but ultimately, Pacheco took home the nod on the scorecards.

The defeat came as a surprise to the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka, and following the event, Harrison refrained from offering any excuses for the outcome.

During the post-fight press conference in November 2022, Harrison stated:

"I didn’t get the result that I wanted tonight. Larissa was the better fighter. I don’t have an excuse, I don’t have a reason. I believe in my team, I believe in my preparation. I made some tactical errors. A lot to work on. Failure is inevitable. Some days you’re the nail, and some days you’re the hammer. I feel like I’ve been the hammer for a while, and today, I experienced being the nail."

She added:

"I’m very fortunate that this isn’t the first time I’ve lost in life or in a sport setting. I’ve lost many times in judo. It’s a little different in MMA, obviously. It’s the world’s biggest stage. I just lost my title, so that hurts. It’s going to hurt for a while."

