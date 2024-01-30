“There’s no right way to almost kill yourself” - UFC icon raises grave concerns over Kayla Harrison’s “horrible” weight cut for 135-pound debut

A UFC icon recently weighed in on Kayla Harrison joining the promotion and raised concerns about her weight cut for her 135-pound debut against former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

The former PFL women's lightweight champion made headlines when it was announced that she would be competing at bantamweight for the first time in her career at UFC 300. During a recent episode of The Fighter and The Writer, Matt Brown shared his concerns about the judoka agreeing to make such a significant weight cut and mentioned that he believes it could be dangerous for her health. He said:

"There's no right way to almost kill yourself. You're not supposed to be that dehydrated. I know my lean body mass, I know how hydrated I am, I know all these details about my body. I'm not supposed to be 170-pounds. It's simply not healthy for me. I would put money Kayla Harrison is not supposed to be 135-pounds. So no matter how perfect you do everything, those last few pounds suck horribly." [23:10 - 23:45]

In terms of her MMA career, 145 pounds is the lowest contested weight that Harrison has fought at. She successfully made weight and earned a dominant win, but she will now have to cut down to 136 pounds in order to make the required non-title bantamweight limit.

It will be interesting to see whether Harrison will be successful in her first UFC weight cut and whether there will be noticeable effects on her performance when she takes on Holm.

Holly Holm says she will fight Kayla Harrison only if she makes weight for UFC 300 clash

Holly Holm recently shared her thoughts on welcoming Kayla Harrison to the UFC and whether she would still be open to fighting her should she miss weight.

During her appearance on The MMA Hour, the former women's bantamweight champion brought up that she expects the former PFL star to make the contracted weight for UFC 300. She mentioned that she has remained professional with her weight cuts but will only compete if Harrison successfully makes weight. She said:

"I'm on the stance that you need to make weight, that's just how it is. And I think that her [Kayla Harrison] mindset should be on, 'I'm gonna make weight', because she took the fight at 135 [pounds]. Fighters gotta make weight. I work hard to make my weight, so I expect the same."

