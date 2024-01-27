"Seals the deal" - Conor McGregor drops big hint about UFC 300 appearance in latest post

Conor McGregor has set the mixed martial arts world abuzz with speculation by dropping a tantalizing hint about a potential comeback at UFC 300 in his latest social media post.

After much anticipation and delays, the former two-division UFC champion is poised to return to the octagon later this year against Michael Chandler. McGregor announced his highly anticipated comeback on New Year's Eve, revealing plans to face Chandler during the UFC's annual International Fight Week on June 29. The Irishman specified that their bout would take place in the middleweight division.

The UFC has not issued any official statements thus far, and remarks made by UFC CEO Dana White during UFC 297 fight week have raised questions regarding the likelihood of a bout with Chandler.

However, 'The Notorious' recently hinted at his comeback on X, suggesting a possible return during the promotion's milestone event set for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He tweeted:

"McGregor on 300 seals the deal."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

McGregor's post arrived at a pivotal moment, considering that the UFC 300 lineup lacks a headline bout. 'Iron' had also hinted at his participation in the event.

McGregor and Chandler have been heading towards a potential showdown for a while now, with 'Iron' voicing his desire for a bout against 'The Notorious' even before they were selected as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31'.

After the conclusion of the reality show last year, a fight between the two seemed imminent, but uncertainty arose regarding McGregor's competitive eligibility due to his ambiguous drug testing status with USADA.

McGregor has been on the sidelines since fracturing his left tibia and fibula during his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

As for Chandler, his most recent bout took place at UFC 281 in November 2022, where he experienced a submission defeat at the hands of Poirier.