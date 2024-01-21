"You know we'll announce it" - Dana White gives cryptic update on Conor McGregor's return in June

Conor McGregor posted a video online on Dec. 31 where he stated that he would be returning to the UFC against Michael Chandler in June.

The Irishman specified that their clash would happen at International Fight Week, one of the promotion's biggest yearly cards, and fans erupted with excitement at a seemingly-factual update on McGregor's return.

But UFC CEO Dana White has now denied that 'The Notorious' is set to make a return in June, and gave a cryptic answer when asked about the potential fight date for McGregor vs. Chandler.

White appeared at the post-fight press conference following UFC 297 this weekend, where he was asked of the Irishman's announcement was true. He said this:

"Ahh, no. When Conor is ready to fight, you know we'll announce it. That's what we do. I don't know [if June is a possible date]."

Last year, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', which aired from May 30 - Aug. 15.

The pair were expected to clash in the octagon following the season finale of the show. But several hang-ups regarding McGregor's re-entry into the USADA testing pool seemingly delayed his return.

Conor McGregor may be returning to the UFC out of "pettiness" - Beneil Dariush

Conor McGregor's last appearance in the octagon came in July, 2021, where the Irishman brutally broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

He was removed from the USADA testing pool after the injury, and following the completion of his rehabilitation, was announced as a coach of TUF 31 alongside Michael Chandler.

But some have questioned what possible motivation 'The Notorious' could have to return to MMA after achieving enormous success, as well as sustaining a potentially career-ending injury.

With his growing wealth, there is some confusion about how a man who has 'already made it in life' is still hungry for more.

But perennial lightweight contender, Beneil Dariush, has suggested that the Irishman's "pettiness" is the root cause of his desire to return. During a recent interview with The Schmo, Dariush said:

"I don't really know what his motivation is... You'd have to ask him. But maybe he's really petty. Have you thought about that? He's just petty and he wants to get it all back. All his losses, I mean, because I could relate to that. I want to beat up everybody that beat me up."

