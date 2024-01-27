"Don't you dare tease us like this" - Fans react as Michael Chandler seemingly hints at potential UFC 300 appearance in latest post on X

Michael Chandler recently sent fans into a frenzy by hinting at potentially fighting at the milestone UFC 300 event. The momentous event is set to go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13 and is expected to feature a host of blockbuster bouts on a stacked fight card.

While the main event remains a mystery, Dana White has confirmed several high-profile matchups like Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison, Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan, Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar, Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage.

In addition to some other matchups in the works, it appears Chandler could potentially feature on the UFC 300 card. 'Iron' is expected to welcome Conor McGregor back to the octagon next.

Earlier this year, McGregor stated that he expects to fight Chandler in a middleweight bout on June 29 during International Fight Week. However, 'Iron' seems to have other plans. Chandler recently shared an X post showing all the confirmed bouts for UFC 300. Referring to the empty main event slot, he wrote:

"T B D."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to share their thoughts about a potential Chandler-McGregor fight in the UFC 300 headliner.

One fan wrote:

"Don't you dare tease us like this."

MMA journalist Amy Kaplan wrote:

"Don't do this to me, Mike!"

Check out some more reactions below:

MMA manager shares update on potential Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 300 in April

Dricus du Plessis' manager, Danny Rubenstein, recently shared an update on the newly minted middleweight champion potentially fighting on the milestone UFC 300 card in April.

'Stillknocks' is coming off a hard-fought split decision win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 last weekend. In the immediate aftermath, du Plessis called out longtime rival Israel Adesanya for a grudge match, leading many to speculate that the pair could settle their differences in the UFC 300 main event.

In his recent appearance on The Anik & Florian Podcast, Rubenstein was asked about the possibility of the South African fighter returning on April 13. He replied:

"As a champ, [du Plessis] now gets pay-per-view points. And just the number 300 alone is going to add 250 or 300,000 buys, just the number... So there's a huge incentive for him to be healthy and make a play to try and headline UFC 300. He wants to do it, we've had the talks. He wants to do it."

Catch Danny Rubenstein's comments below (46:35):