UFC June 29: Everything we know about the event likely to mark Conor McGregor’s UFC return

Despite UFC 300 being just a few months away, Conor McGregor has already got fans marking their calendars for June 29, 2024.

That's because the date marks the UFC's International Fight Week and may also be the return date of the former champion. The Irishman recently teased on social media that he's planning on facing Michael Chandler at 185-pounds this summer:

“Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. For the the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, for International Fight Week on June the 29th. The opponent, Michael Chandler, and the weight, Mr.Chandler, 185 pounds.”

Whilst nothing has been confirmed by the MMA promotion, if the Irishman won't be featuring at UFC 300 in April then the potential June 29 event makes sense.

International Fight Week is typically always held in Las Vegas and is widely considered by fans as one of the biggest cards of the year. Should McGregor's words ring true, fans can expect the event to be a numbered pay-per-view and to feature a card that rivals April's event - with 'Notorious' as the headliner.

Former UFC title challenger breaks down Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has weighed in on the potential clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

McGregor hasn't fought in the cage since he suffered a freak leg break during his 2021 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The injury required surgery and has kept him out of action for nearly three years.

Now, with the 35-year-old expected to return and at the heavier weightclass of 185-pounds, 'Lionheart' has offered his take on what a middleweight bout between Chandler and McGregor may entail:

“His footwork’s not going to be the same either. He’s going to be a little more plodding and he’s going to have to be because he’s carrying the extra weight that he’s not used to carrying, so it’s a technique thing too."

Smith continued:

"The techniques that he does and the way that he fights and the footwork that he fights with... He hasn’t done it at fight speed in a competition 30 pounds heavier. He’s never done that. It’s going to be different and it’s going to feel different when he’s in there, even if he convinces himself that it doesn’t.”

Catch Anthony Smith's breakdown here (1:14:26):