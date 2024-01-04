“He moves different, it’s not the same” - Former UFC contender explains potential impact of Conor McGregor’s leg injury in Michael Chandler fight

UFC star Conor McGregor will return to action for the first time since 2021 against Michael Chandler.

Back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier and a leg injury in his last octagon appearance kept the Irishman out for longer than expected. He has also announced that his return will be at 185 pounds or middleweight, a weight class that he has never competed in.

Former middleweight title challenger Anthony Smith discussed how Conor McGregor's leg injury may hinder his approach at a weight that he is not accustomed to. Smith said on the Believe You Me podcast:

“His footwork’s not going to be the same either. He’s going to be a little more plodding and he’s going to have to be because he’s carrying the extra weight that he’s not used to carrying, so it’s a technique thing too."

"The techniques that he does and the way that he fights and the footwork that he fights with... He hasn’t done it at fight speed in a competition 30 pounds heavier. He’s never done that. It’s going to be different and it’s going to feel different when he’s in there, even if he convinces himself that it doesn’t.”

He continued:

"What impact and how bad of an impact it’s going to have, I don’t know. But he’s different... He can feel it, he moves different, it’s not the same. Leg injuries, knee injuries, that’s just how they are."

"Some are better than others… you can do good rehab and the injuries are not as bad sometimes with knee ligament stuff you can get away with feeling pretty much 100 percent. Really, really wicked bone injuries, it’s never the same."

Check out his full comments below (1:14:26):

Chael Sonnen questions the 'greatness' of Conor McGregor's comeback

Conor McGregor described his comeback as the 'greatest' in his announcement video. However, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen questioned the merit of that description by citing the lack of significance of a potential matchup against Michael Chandler.

Sonnen criticized McGregor for terming the return as such without fighting a former rival or challenging for the title.

“In combat sports history, when guys return and they do record things, they fight for championships, they fight the top guys. They fight a nemesis where they left off, hence, returning. There is nothing about Conor’s return and taking on Michael Chandler that has to do with Conor’s exit well over two years ago. They just weren’t in each other’s crosshairs… Conor’s statement yesterday was dishonest.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments on Conor McGregor below (0:42):