"Threatened murder because someone made fun of you" - Dillon Danis trolls Sean Strickland over response to Jon Anik's take about MMA fans

Sean Strickland recently slammed Jon Anik for his statements on a section of MMA fans who bombarded him with negative comments after the UFC 297 event last weekend. However, Dillon Danis defended Anik and trolled 'Tarzan' for his opinions.

For context, Dricus du Plessis defeated Strickland via a controversial split decision at UFC 297 to win the middleweight title. In the aftermath, many vocal members of the MMA community opined that Strickland was robbed of a victory and should've won the fight. However, Anik disagreed and believed that du Plessis did enough to get his hand raised.

The UFC commentator's statements were vehemently opposed by numerous fans, who flooded his social media posts with angry comments. Anik later admitted that he was severely affected by the reaction and was considering quitting the MMA space in favor of the NFL.

Strickland wasn't sympathetic and addressed Anik in a recent X post:

"What I'd say to Jon Anik calling MMA fans 'the lowest common denominator,' these people are way you have a paycheck, and you make way more than most... Maybe the NFL is a better choice for you than MMA... Also, you guys are a bunch of savage c*nts... I'm here for it."

Danis wasn't on board with Strickland lashing out at Anik and soon took to the former middleweight champion's comments section to remind him of his sensitivity during the UFC 297 pre-fight build-up.

"Coming from the guy who cried and threatened murder because someone made fun of you."

Dricus du Plessis shares details of post-fight conversation with Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Dricus du Plessis recently opened up about his conversation with Sean Strickland in the immediate aftermath of their title fight at UFC 297 and claimed that 'Tarzan' told him he deserved to win.

The fight was a highly entertaining five-round affair, which 'Stillknocks' won via a razor-sharp split decision.

In a recent interview with SuperSport, the new UFC middleweight champion discussed his title win and Strickland's words to him following the fight:

"He came to me in the cage – this is probably the first time I'm saying this – he came to me directly before they announced me as the new champion. I went to him and I shook his hand... He said, 'You definitely beat me. You deserve it, you won that fight.'"

