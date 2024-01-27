"They are the way you have a paycheck" - Sean Strickland contradicts Jon Anik's take on MMA fans, claims "NFL is better choice" than MMA

Sean Strickland recently weighed in on Jon Anik feeling worn down by all the negative comments and opinions coming from a specific section of toxic MMA fans. The former UFC middleweight champion slammed Anik for his choice of words and said that perhaps he was better off commentating on NFL games.

For context, Dricus du Plessis beat Strickland via a controversial split decision at UFC 297 to take home the 185-pound strap earlier this month. After the razor-sharp nature of the contest, many fans reckoned 'Tarzan' deserved to get his hand raised, but others agreed with the judges' decision.

Anik was among those who agreed that 'Stillknocks' deserved to win and voiced his opinion on social media. Soon after, many fans who disagreed with the UFC commentator lashed out and flooded his posts' comments sections with hate and negativity.

Addressing the backlash, he said that he was tired of the negativity and disrespectful behavior of UFC fans. Anik also said he wasn't keen on getting verbally attacked constantly and opined that he wouldn't have to deal with this "lowest common denominator" working in the NFL.

Strickland recently reacted to Anik's statements on X and had no sympathy for the UFC broadcast team member, tweeting:

"What I'd say to Jon Anik calling mma fans "The lowest common denominator". ... These people are way you have a paycheck, and you make way more than most. ... Maybe the NFL is a better choice for you than MMA. ... Also, you guys are a bunch of savage c*nts. ... I'm here for it."

Eric Nicksick on potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch

Xtreme Couture MMA head coach Eric Nicksick recently weighed in on a Dircus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch. The veteran trainer said that he'd love to see his star pupil challenge for the title again and backed Jon Anik's idea for his next fight.

As mentioned earlier, Strickland and du Plessis threw down at UFC 297 last weekend in Toronto, Canada. The fight was a closely contested five-round affair and ended with the South African winning a razor-sharp split decision to win the UFC middleweight championship.

In the aftermath, Nicksick appeared on The Anik and Florian Podcast, where the UFC commentator proposed an immediate du Plessis-Strickland rematch at UFC 300. Nicksick was on board with the idea:

"If we were gonna lose, I'm glad we lost to Dricus and his team, and I'm glad they're getting their shine, and along with their country.

"But as a competitor, yes, absolutely. I would love that opportunity to be able to go in and compete against him again and make some adjustments and go out and try and get that belt back."

