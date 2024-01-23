"That's a 10-8 for Dricus Du Plessis" - Ex-UFC champion urges Sean Strickland to "accept" UFC 297 loss following 'headbutt' claims

UFC commentator and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland's comments post-UFC 297.

After losing his title at the event, 'Tarzan' uploaded a post on social media claiming that a headbutt by du Plessis affected his performance in the fight and had an impact on the overall result:

"I didn't take the cowards way out and tell the doctor I couldn't see and got a no contest.... The only reason why you took a round from me is because I couldn't see.. I won that fight, the world knows I won that fight....... The belt they gave you will never make you a champion, enjoy."

'Stillknocks' took to the comments section to issue his response to Strickland's claim:

"Why don't you cry about it... AGAIN."

Dricus du Plessis reacts to Sean Strickland's Instagram post

Bisping uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, during which he spoke about the UFC 297 title fight. 'The Count' showered praise on the South African for his comeback and asked 'Tarzan' to gracefully accept the loss:

"That's a 10-8 for Dricus du Plessis. His first ever title defense. Listen Sean, you've just gotta accept it. It was a great fight. A lot of people are still split... It was a close fight. it wasn't a robbery. It could have gone either way. That's just the way it is."

Check out his comments from the 1:35 mark below:

What were the scorecards for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297?

Sean Strickland went toe-to-toe against Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297, which took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The fight was a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters having their moments. The razor-close contest lasted 25 minutes and went to the judges. In the end, 'Stillknocks' was crowned the new middleweight king via split decision.

The three judges scored the bout 48-47, 47-48 and 48-47 in favor of the South African.

The bout was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honors and both athletes took home an additional check of $50,000 each.

The outcome of the fight has sparked a debate on social media, as MMA fans are arguing about the rightful victor of the fight.