Create
Notifications

"There's only one lioness in the jungle" - Amanda Nunes exclaims after regaining her women's bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes (left), Nunes vs. Julianna Pena (right) [Image courtesy: @ufc via Instagram]
Amanda Nunes (left), Nunes vs. Julianna Pena (right) [Image courtesy: @ufc via Instagram]
Danish Ansari
Danish Ansari
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 31, 2022 08:24 PM IST

Amanda Nunes was adamant that she would reclaim her lost glory in the lead-up to her UFC 277 title showdown against Julianna Pena.

The Brazilian delivered on that promise as she became the first two-time double-champion in UFC history. Following her performance, Nunes took to social media to reaffirm her status as the greatest female fighter in MMA history. 'The Lioness' wrote:

"There's only one lioness in the jungle. #champchampagain #lionessstudio"

Nunes first fought Pena at UFC 269 last December. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history and dispatched 'The Lioness' with a second-round rear-naked choke submission.

With the latest win, the Brazilian moved to 13-1 in her last 14 outings. Prior to her December loss, 'The Lioness' was unbeaten since September 2014.

CHAMP CHAMP ONCE AGAIN! 👑👑[ @Amanda_Leoa | #UFC277 ] https://t.co/2nK2tb7xk0

Amanda Nunes claims she could have finished Julianna Pena at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight crown with a dominant performance over Julianna Pena. The Brazilian swept all five rounds on the judges' scorecards, winning via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44 and 50-43). While Pena lost the battle, she showcased her heart, grit and toughness by going all five rounds with 'The Lioness'.

However, Nunes claimed at the post-fight press conference that she could've finished her American rival but chose to prolong the fight just to prove that she was the better fighter:

"I was ready for that. I could’ve finished her, but I wanted to go five rounds with her tonight to prove I was better than her."

Catch Amanda Nunes' full interaction with the media at the UFC 277 post-fight presser below:

youtube-cover

Many considered the title clash between Nunes and Pena to be one of the best women's fights in promotional history, with some clamoring for a trilogy bout. This includes rising welterweight prospect Belal Muhammad, who hopes to see the two women go at it again. Taking to social media, 'Remember The Name' wrote:

"We need a trilogy"
Also Read Story Continues below
We need a trilogy

The latest outing between the pair may open the door for a potential third bout since the bantamweights now have a win over each other. However, it seems a bit unlikely at the moment considering how dominant Nunes was in the fight.

Edited by Aziel Karthak

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...