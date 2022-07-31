"There's only one lioness in the jungle" - Amanda Nunes exclaims after regaining her women's bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes was adamant that she would reclaim her lost glory in the lead-up to her UFC 277 title showdown against Julianna Pena.

The Brazilian delivered on that promise as she became the first two-time double-champion in UFC history. Following her performance, Nunes took to social media to reaffirm her status as the greatest female fighter in MMA history. 'The Lioness' wrote:

"There's only one lioness in the jungle. #champchampagain #lionessstudio"

Nunes first fought Pena at UFC 269 last December. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history and dispatched 'The Lioness' with a second-round rear-naked choke submission.

With the latest win, the Brazilian moved to 13-1 in her last 14 outings. Prior to her December loss, 'The Lioness' was unbeaten since September 2014.

Amanda Nunes claims she could have finished Julianna Pena at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight crown with a dominant performance over Julianna Pena. The Brazilian swept all five rounds on the judges' scorecards, winning via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44 and 50-43). While Pena lost the battle, she showcased her heart, grit and toughness by going all five rounds with 'The Lioness'.

However, Nunes claimed at the post-fight press conference that she could've finished her American rival but chose to prolong the fight just to prove that she was the better fighter:

"I was ready for that. I could’ve finished her, but I wanted to go five rounds with her tonight to prove I was better than her."

Catch Amanda Nunes' full interaction with the media at the UFC 277 post-fight presser below:

Many considered the title clash between Nunes and Pena to be one of the best women's fights in promotional history, with some clamoring for a trilogy bout. This includes rising welterweight prospect Belal Muhammad, who hopes to see the two women go at it again. Taking to social media, 'Remember The Name' wrote:

"We need a trilogy"

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 We need a trilogy We need a trilogy

The latest outing between the pair may open the door for a potential third bout since the bantamweights now have a win over each other. However, it seems a bit unlikely at the moment considering how dominant Nunes was in the fight.

