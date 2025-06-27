Amanda Nunes sends Kayla Harrison an ice-cold message to close UFC Hall of Fame induction speech: "This is what I was born for"

Amanda Nunes is determined to regain the UFC women's bantamweight throne. She vowed to do so in her recent induction speech at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. 'The Lioness' will make her long-awaited octagon return, taking on grappling juggernaut Kayla Harrison.
She was recently in attendance for UFC 316, where she witnessed Harrison make easy work of Julianna Peña by completely outgrappling her and submitting her with a kimura in round two. It crowned Harrison the women's bantamweight champion, but Nunes has warned her that she is on borrowed time. She said:
"I'm gonna get my belt back, again. I'm gonna get my belt back again and I'm gonna come back here, keep making history. This is what I was born for. This is what I come here to do. So I'm gonna keep doing it, and I'll see you guys soon. We're gonna celebrate together. And new!"
Check out Amanda Nunes' vow below:
Nunes and Harrison have been on a collision course for quite some time now. The two women are former training partners at American Top Team. Aware that they would one day lock horns, Nunes elected to leave the gym in favor of a smaller gym that is more catered to her needs.
Now, the two women are eager to prove themselves on the WMMA mountain-top. Nunes is a legend of the sport and widely regarded as the greatest women's fighter of all time.
Harrison, by contrast, is still building her MMA legacy, but is already a combat sports legend overall. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka, the first American to win gold in Olympic judo.
Harrison is also a former two-time PFL women's lightweight champion and the current UFC women's bantamweight titleholder.
Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison had a face-off at UFC 316
After Kayla Harrison ran through Julianna Peña at UFC 316 to capture the women's bantamweight title, she used her post-fight interview to call on Amanda Nunes to enter the octagon. 'The Lioness' obliged, and the two women locked eyes inside the cage.
Check out the face-off between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison below:
It was respectful but intense, setting the stage for what is inarguably the biggest fight for women's MMA in 2025. The MMA fandom has longed for the return of Nunes, and she is eager to remind them why she is so beloved.