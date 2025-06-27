Amanda Nunes sends Kayla Harrison an ice-cold message to close UFC Hall of Fame induction speech: "This is what I was born for"

Amanda Nunes is determined to regain the UFC women's bantamweight throne. She vowed to do so in her recent induction speech at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. 'The Lioness' will make her long-awaited octagon return, taking on grappling juggernaut Kayla Harrison.

She was recently in attendance for UFC 316, where she witnessed Harrison make easy work of Julianna Peña by completely outgrappling her and submitting her with a kimura in round two. It crowned Harrison the women's bantamweight champion, but Nunes has warned her that she is on borrowed time. She said:

"I'm gonna get my belt back, again. I'm gonna get my belt back again and I'm gonna come back here, keep making history. This is what I was born for. This is what I come here to do. So I'm gonna keep doing it, and I'll see you guys soon. We're gonna celebrate together. And new!"

Trending

Check out Amanda Nunes' vow below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Nunes and Harrison have been on a collision course for quite some time now. The two women are former training partners at American Top Team. Aware that they would one day lock horns, Nunes elected to leave the gym in favor of a smaller gym that is more catered to her needs.

Now, the two women are eager to prove themselves on the WMMA mountain-top. Nunes is a legend of the sport and widely regarded as the greatest women's fighter of all time.

Harrison, by contrast, is still building her MMA legacy, but is already a combat sports legend overall. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka, the first American to win gold in Olympic judo.

Harrison is also a former two-time PFL women's lightweight champion and the current UFC women's bantamweight titleholder.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison had a face-off at UFC 316

After Kayla Harrison ran through Julianna Peña at UFC 316 to capture the women's bantamweight title, she used her post-fight interview to call on Amanda Nunes to enter the octagon. 'The Lioness' obliged, and the two women locked eyes inside the cage.

Check out the face-off between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison below:

Expand Tweet

It was respectful but intense, setting the stage for what is inarguably the biggest fight for women's MMA in 2025. The MMA fandom has longed for the return of Nunes, and she is eager to remind them why she is so beloved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.