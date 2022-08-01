"Julianna Pena was the challenge that I needed" - Amanda Nunes talks about finding her fire back while walking on crutches at UFC 277 backstage

Amanda Nunes is a double-champ once again after defeating Julianna Pena at UFC 277 to reclaim the bantamweight title.

In a post-fight interview with the UFC, Nunes revealed that she was hungry and determined to return to winning ways after her shock loss to Pena in December last year. Soon after exacting her revenge this past weekend, 'The Lioness' said:

"I cannot be the champion if I don't have the challenge in front of me. So, Julianna was the challenge that I needed to be the lion, that I am back. So, I'm very happy right now and I can't wait to see my family, go to Brazil, relax a little bit. Three years without my family, so now I'm going to go there."

Amanda Nunes was seen on crutches after five intense rounds of action. The Brazilian was in control throughout the bout, dominating most of the exchanges on the feet and on the ground. The judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43 in favor of 'The Lioness'.

Nunes' clinical showing in the rematch was a direct contrast to her performance at UFC 269 last year, where she lost her belt to Julianna Pena via a second-round submission. She is nowback atop the bantamweight division after her convincing outing on Saturday.

Who's next for Amanda Nunes?

After her dominant win over Julianna Pena, the question arises as to who could be a potential threat to Amanda Nunes' bantamweight and featherweight titles. Now 1-1 with Pena, a trilogy fight could be on the cards despite the difference in level being pretty evident in the rematch.

Another possible challenger for 'The Lioness' could be flyweight queen and former foe Valentina Shevchenko, who took a subtle dig at at Nunes in the aftermath of her win at UFC 277.

Valentina Shevchenko @BulletValentina

Great fight both ladies! 🏻 #UFC277 Looks like Amanda decide to fully copy my stand up game 🤔

Shevchenko and Nunes have shared the octagon twice previously, with the latter coming away with decision wins on both occasions. However, many believe 'Bullet' deserved to get the nod in the second bout.

Apart from Shevchenko and Nunes, top-ranked bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira could be next in line for a shot at gold at 135 pounds. 'The Lioness' even hinted at a featherweight return in the aftermath of UFC 277.

