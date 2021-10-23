What is Amanda Nunes' pre-fight walk round weight? 

In a post back in 2018, Amanda Nunes revealed what she referred to as her "pre-fight bulking weight," which was 162lbs. In response to a tweet from Belgian PFL athlete Cindy Dandois, Amanda Nunes revealed that 162lbs was not her walk-around weight but the weight that she would perform at over the course of her training camp.

In a previous interview with Bryan Fonseca, however, Nina Ansaroff revealed that Amanda Nunes walked around weighing about 170lbs. The interview took place in the buildup to Amanda Nunes' fight against Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 back in December 2018.

Valentina Shevchenko was also heard offering her two cents on the Amanda Nunes walk-around weight debate. While in conversation with Joe Rogan on his podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience', the Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian discussed Nunes' weight. She claimed that Nunes walked around weighing anywhere between 160-170lbs.

What's next for Amanda Nunes?

Amanda Nunes is currently on a collision course with Julianna Pena. She is set to defend her UFC bantamweight title in the co-main event at UFC 269. The pay-per-view is set to go down on December 11th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nunes and Pena were initially slated to butt heads at UFC 265. However, they were removed from the UFC 265 card after Nunes tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena has been rebooked for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, the promotion announced on Monday.UFC has not announced a venue for the event, but it is likely to take place in Las Vegas. The bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena has been rebooked for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, the promotion announced on Monday.UFC has not announced a venue for the event, but it is likely to take place in Las Vegas. https://t.co/d3zzKd8exa

Nonetheless, both fighters are now healthy and Nunes is ready to put her bantamweight title on the line for the first time since her defense against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 back in 2019.

Following her loss at the hands of Cat Zingano back in 2014 at UFC 178, Amanda Nunes has gone from strength to strength. She has racked up twelve wins on the trot. Nunes will no doubt be bringing her seemingly indomitable fighting style into her clash with Julianna Pena.

