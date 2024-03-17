Amanda Ribas record: Who was the first fighter to finish the Brazilian strawweight?

Amanda Ribas is fresh off a third-round TKO victory over Luana Pinheiro at UFC Vegas 82 last November. Before that, Ribas suffered a brutal second-round finish of her own at the hands of Maycee Barber at UFC Jacksonville in June 2023.

However, this is not the only knockout loss in the 30-year-old Brazilian's MMA career. Fellow UFC fighter Polyana Viana was her first opponent to finish her in the opening round during their strawweight title clash at the Jungle Fight 83 event in November 2015.

Ribas started the fight on the offensive, landing several powerful jabs and punches. However, Viana quickly turned the tables by initiating a clinch and delivering a devastating right hook that caused Ribas' nose to burst open.

Despite a brief pause in the action, Ribas struggled to regain her footing. Shortly afterward, she found herself knocked down by a flurry of punches, ultimately leading to the fight's conclusion at 2:54 in Round One.

Check out the full fight between Amanda Ribas and Polyana Viana below:

Ribas made her octagon debut against Emily Whitmire in June 2019, winning the bout in the second round with a rear naked choke. Prior to her encounter with Marina Rodriguez in early 2021, she boasted an impressive five-fight winning streak. Currently, her professional record stands at 12-4, including four wins by way of submission.

Amanda Ribas forecasts third-round knockout victory over Rose Namajunas at UFC Vegas 89

Amanda Ribas is preparing to face off against former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in a flyweight matchup set to headline UFC Vegas 89 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 23.

Ribas has long pursued a showdown with 'Thug Rose'. It's equally significant for Namajunas, who is grappling with consecutive losses in the 125-pound category.

During a recent interview with Stake.com (via MMA Junkie), Ribas confidently declared her intent to finish Namajunas without sustaining much damage, potentially paving the way for a swift return at UFC 301 on May 4 in Rio de Janeiro:

"I know I need to specialize in my conditioning for this fight because I am prepared to do five rounds, and Rose is really good with her cardio. I can stop her with my distance and my striking, so I think that I will knock Rose out in the third round. I would love to fight at UFC Rio as well, and I would love to get a bonus."