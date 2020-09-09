According to an initial report from MMA Fighting, the UFC is reportedly looking to book a crucial strawweight bout between Carla Esparza and Amanda Ribas for the final pay-per-view of the year, UFC 256.

The fight is yet to be officially confirmed by the promotion but could turn out to be Amanda Ribas' toughest challenge in the Octagon to date. The Brazilian sensation has already established her place as one of the hottest fighters in the UFC, especially after her last performance on Fight Island.

Amanda Ribas to reportedly fight Carla Esparza at UFC 256

Amanda Ribas has enjoyed an impressive run in the UFC so far and after her last Octagon outing at UFC 251, the Brazilian fighter has established herself as a fan-favorite and also as a contender to watch out for in the stacked UFC Strawweight Division.

However, Ribas' next Octagon outing against the highly-skilled Carla Esparza could be the toughest challenge for the former to date in the UFC. The Brazilian made her debut in mid-2019 and has enjoyed a successful start to her UFC career so far.

Amanda Ribas defeated Emily Whitmire via rear-naked choke at UFC on ESPN 3, in what was the former's Octagon debut and four months later, she got herself another impressive win over Mackenzie Dern, in what was also the latter's first-ever loss. At UFC 251, Ribas put away Paige VanZant by Round 1 submission in the latter's final UFC fight.

However, her reported opponent, Carla Esparza, has been on quite the run herself. Esparza has defeated the likes of Virna Jandiroba, Marina Rodriguez, Alexa Grasso, and Michelle Waterson and is on a four-fight winning streak. The Cookie Monster will arguably be the toughest test for Amanda Ribas so far and the Brazilian could have her hands full when she crosses paths with the former UFC Strawweight Champion.

UFC 256 is currently on schedule for December 12, 2020.